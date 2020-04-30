Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $285.29 Million

Analysts expect Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to announce $285.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $304.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $255.50 million. Eagle Materials posted sales of $284.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.06). Eagle Materials had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $350.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $111.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.23.

EXP traded up $3.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.76. 440,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,811. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $41.83 and a 1 year high of $97.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.92%.

In other news, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.02, for a total transaction of $1,760,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,938,450.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at $84,658,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $44,720,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 841.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,179,000 after buying an additional 445,397 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 817.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 302,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,446,000 after buying an additional 269,725 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 1,460.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,783,000 after buying an additional 235,200 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

