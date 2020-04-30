East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st.

East West Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. East West Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 31.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect East West Bancorp to earn $3.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.

East West Bancorp stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,810. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.88. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $52.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $416.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 10,172 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $305,770.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,217.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 3,300 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $102,399.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,869.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.89.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

