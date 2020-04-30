East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st.
East West Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. East West Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 31.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect East West Bancorp to earn $3.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.
East West Bancorp stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,810. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.88. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $52.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
In related news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 10,172 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $305,770.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,217.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 3,300 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $102,399.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,869.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.89.
East West Bancorp Company Profile
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.
