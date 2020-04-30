eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.73-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.38-2.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.33 billion.eBay also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.00-3.10 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EBAY. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded eBay from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of eBay from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised eBay from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.73.

eBay stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.03. 17,898,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,930,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. eBay has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.39.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eBay will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $4,279,767.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,089.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $115,934.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,403.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,092 shares of company stock valued at $6,749,564. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

