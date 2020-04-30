Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 381.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 72,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.02, for a total value of $14,813,076.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,940,352.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 24,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total value of $4,698,065.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at $6,635,891.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ECL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $200.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cfra increased their price target on Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.64.

Shares of NYSE ECL remained flat at $$197.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,637,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,644. The firm has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.84. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $211.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.64.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Further Reading: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.