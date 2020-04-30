Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Shares Up 17.6%

Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL)’s stock price shot up 17.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.53 and last traded at $4.48, 3,429,165 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 38% from the average session volume of 2,485,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENBL. UBS Group cut Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays lowered Enable Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Enable Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENBL. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $760,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 30,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 995,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 435,467 shares during the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL)
Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.
