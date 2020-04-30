Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Shares Up 17.6%

Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL)’s stock price shot up 17.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.53 and last traded at $4.48, 3,429,165 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 38% from the average session volume of 2,485,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENBL. UBS Group cut Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays lowered Enable Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Enable Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enable Midstream Partners LP will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENBL. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $760,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 30,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 995,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 435,467 shares during the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

