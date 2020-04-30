Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,823 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 55,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,964,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,630,128. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.32. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

