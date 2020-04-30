Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) Stake Increased by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,500,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the quarter. Enerplus accounts for 2.2% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ninepoint Partners LP owned 0.67% of Enerplus worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 343.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in Enerplus by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 17,965 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enerplus in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Enerplus from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.61.

Shares of ERF traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.58. 1,966,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,000,005. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $474.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Enerplus Corp has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $9.28.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $247.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.00 million. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a positive return on equity of 14.04%. On average, analysts expect that Enerplus Corp will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0071 per share. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently 11.39%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

