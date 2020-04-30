Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Trading 16.9% Higher

Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA)’s stock price traded up 16.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.38 and last traded at $17.83, 1,253,516 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 192% from the average session volume of 429,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Enova International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Enova International from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enova International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 2.25.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($1.08). Enova International had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $362.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Enova International Inc will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William M. Goodyear acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $49,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James A. Gray acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.54 per share, with a total value of $390,800.00. Insiders acquired 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $493,525 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enova International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Enova International by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 20,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Enova International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,511,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enova International in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

