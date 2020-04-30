Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by SL Advisors LLC

SL Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,146 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up about 4.6% of SL Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $178,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 308,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 17,883 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 25.9% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 83,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 17,220 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 74,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 36.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,285,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,937,140. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.92. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The company has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 14.00%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

In related news, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.33 per share, with a total value of $1,316,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 19,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $500,380.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,765,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,849,110.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,010,700 shares of company stock worth $23,714,970 in the last three months. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.64.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.