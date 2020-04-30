Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) Short Interest Down 54.4% in April

Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the March 31st total of 178,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Enviva Partners stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.50. 160,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,361. Enviva Partners has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $39.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average of $34.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $200.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.50 million. Enviva Partners had a positive return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enviva Partners will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enviva Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Enviva Partners from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Enviva Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 7.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,485 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Enviva Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $1,019,000. Carlyle Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 12,744,020 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $475,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 6,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.