Equitorial Exploration (CVE:EXX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Equitorial Exploration Corp (CVE:EXX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 175000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of $932,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42.

About Equitorial Exploration (CVE:EXX)

Equitorial Exploration Corp., a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It owns 100% interests in the Tule Valley Lithium Brine project comprising 26 placer claims covering an area of 4,200 acres located to the south west of Salt Lake City, Utah; the Gerlach Lithium Brine properties consisting of 89 placer claims covering an area of 1,780 acres located in the Washoe County, Nevada; and the Li Property that comprise 5,393 hectares located in Northwest Territories, Canada.

