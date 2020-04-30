Essentia Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,258.00 (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One Essentia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Ethfinex, CoinBene and Bilaxy. Essentia has a total market cap of $252,759.58 and approximately $1,258.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Essentia has traded up 27.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00049657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.52 or 0.04018667 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00063879 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00035855 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011257 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00010420 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011290 BTC.

Essentia Profile

Essentia (ESS) is a token. Its launch date was January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,941,362 tokens. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Essentia is essentia.one

Essentia Token Trading

Essentia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex, BitForex, Hotbit, Bilaxy and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

