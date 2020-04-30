Estate Counselors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Copart by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Copart by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Copart by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 20,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Copart by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart stock traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.01. 2,403,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,300,097. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.50. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $104.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $575.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.09 million. Copart had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 32.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $4,229,201.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 462,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $33,056,859.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Copart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.43.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.