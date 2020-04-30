Estate Counselors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Copart by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Copart by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Copart by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 20,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Copart by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Copart stock traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.01. 2,403,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,300,097. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.50. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $104.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.08.
In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $4,229,201.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 462,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $33,056,859.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Copart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.43.
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
