Estate Counselors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,600 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 125.8% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 50.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank upgraded Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Nucor from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.69.

NUE traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.50. 4,256,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,981,180. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $58.70.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

