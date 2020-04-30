Estate Counselors LLC Buys Shares of 9,270 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,270 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $53.88. 9,064,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,949,806. The company has a market capitalization of $168.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.26.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Societe Generale raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.