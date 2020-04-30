Estate Counselors LLC Buys Shares of 9,530 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,412,734 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,648,000 after acquiring an additional 247,594 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 829.2% in the 3rd quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 216,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after buying an additional 193,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 216,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after buying an additional 13,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Summer Street upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $8,091,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,532,959.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $2,315,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,378,280 shares in the company, valued at $74,206,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 285,922 shares of company stock worth $15,669,538 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.66. 110,437,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,077,024. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.87 billion, a PE ratio of 178.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.40. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $59.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

