Estate Counselors LLC Invests $411,000 in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in PACCAR by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,345,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,696,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,902,000 after acquiring an additional 18,267 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,682,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,740 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,130,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,842,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,846,000 after acquiring an additional 507,900 shares in the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.59. 2,099,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,331,022. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $49.11 and a twelve month high of $83.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.89 and a 200-day moving average of $73.31.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 8.73%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCAR. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen raised shares of PACCAR to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.21.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $30,011.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,111.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David J. Danforth sold 1,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $129,800.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at $531,145.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,559 shares of company stock worth $917,660. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

