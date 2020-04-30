Estate Counselors LLC Invests $419,000 in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $684,423,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,577,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,138,000 after buying an additional 536,162 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,251,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,767,000 after buying an additional 419,180 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,464,000 after purchasing an additional 373,083 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 6,858.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 351,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,655,000 after purchasing an additional 346,749 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $615.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $595.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $635.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $522.59.

CHTR traded down $2.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $494.67. 1,116,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $453.28 and a 200 day moving average of $478.48. Charter Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $345.67 and a 12-month high of $546.54.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.64, for a total transaction of $497,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,737,590.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.36, for a total transaction of $4,152,445.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 72,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,836,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,968 shares of company stock valued at $18,932,487. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

