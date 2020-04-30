Estate Counselors LLC Invests $446,000 in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Davita in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Davita in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Davita during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Davita during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Davita by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Davita alerts:

NYSE DVA traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,189,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,256. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.53. Davita Inc has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $90.15.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Davita had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 7.12%. Davita’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Davita Inc will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

DVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Davita in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Davita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Davita in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Davita from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.88.

In other news, Director John M. Nehra sold 20,000 shares of Davita stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $1,618,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Nehra sold 7,694 shares of Davita stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $621,213.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,345 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.