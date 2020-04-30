Estate Counselors LLC Makes New Investment in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,224,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,373,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $714,486,000 after buying an additional 54,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 591,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,247,000 after buying an additional 36,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $207.92 per share, for a total transaction of $831,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,047.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.31, for a total value of $270,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,654 shares in the company, valued at $5,330,712.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,183 shares of company stock worth $1,632,384 over the last quarter. 2.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.86.

NYSE HII traded up $4.28 on Wednesday, hitting $195.55. 307,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,365. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.88. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $147.14 and a 52-week high of $279.71.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 6.17%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.