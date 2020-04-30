Estate Counselors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period.

IJH stock traded up $6.86 on Wednesday, reaching $169.47. 2,333,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346,669. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $210.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.8009 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

