Estate Counselors LLC Makes New Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 9,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.10, for a total value of $438,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,270 shares of company stock worth $11,652,946 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $18.14 on Wednesday, hitting $279.99. 2,154,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,212,512. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.99. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $171.04 and a 52-week high of $344.32. The company has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.82% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Lam Research from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Nomura increased their target price on Lam Research from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Lam Research from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.68.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

