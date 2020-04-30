Estate Counselors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CAT traded up $4.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.06. 4,255,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,977,100. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The company has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.63.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

