Estate Counselors LLC Purchases New Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,780 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 945,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $8.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.84. 648,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.73 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.10. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.25 and a 12-month high of $299.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $492.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.59 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 15.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 1,845 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total transaction of $468,297.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,082,542.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,053 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.26, for a total transaction of $773,202.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,643 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,386.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,649 shares of company stock worth $5,596,551. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANSS. Citigroup cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on ANSYS from $249.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.56.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

