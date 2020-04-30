Estate Counselors LLC Purchases New Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,507,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,091,353,000 after buying an additional 13,321,570 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $651,802,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9,655.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,641,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $411,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562,741 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,342,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $609,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 339.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,350,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $225,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $4.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.83. 35,604,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,470,654. The stock has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.65. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush cut their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.22.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,383 shares of company stock valued at $555,135. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

