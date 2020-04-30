Estate Counselors LLC Purchases New Position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,140 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STX. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 113,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 42,238 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 241.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 848 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 68,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 12,767 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 643.6% during the 4th quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 48,632 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 42,092 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $7,083,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 46,064 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $2,280,628.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,563 shares of company stock valued at $3,276,073. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded up $2.07 on Wednesday, hitting $51.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,992,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,698. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.89. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $64.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 53.94%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.