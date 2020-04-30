Estate Counselors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,250 Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 541.3% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded up $5.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.22. 2,051,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,696,527. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 7.04. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $66.29 and a twelve month high of $128.48.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

