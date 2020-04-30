Estate Counselors LLC Takes Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,435 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in Target by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $49,958.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,928,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,190,476. Target Co. has a one year low of $70.03 and a one year high of $130.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.60. The stock has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.65.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.92.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.