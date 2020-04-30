Estate Counselors LLC Takes Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of VMware by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 245 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 558.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VMW. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $164.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.18.

VMW stock traded up $5.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.97. 1,273,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.00 and a 1 year high of $206.80.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12). VMware had a net margin of 62.27% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,666 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.81, for a total value of $1,962,457.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,222,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 44,109 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $5,097,677.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,320 shares in the company, valued at $14,945,512.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,821 shares of company stock worth $12,365,214 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

