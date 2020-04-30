Estate Counselors LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Estate Counselors LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 94.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,800 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,333,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,562,000 after buying an additional 996,993 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,633,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,895,000 after buying an additional 28,523 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,421,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,512,000 after buying an additional 32,785 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,193,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,246,000 after buying an additional 125,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 952,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,244,000 after buying an additional 95,321 shares in the last quarter.

XMLV stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.73. 495,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,245. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.05. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $31.91 and a 12 month high of $55.58.

