Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Raised to $75.00 at Wedbush

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

ETSY traded up $2.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,870,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,675,670. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 91.11, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.02. Etsy has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $71.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.96.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.89 million. Etsy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 5,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $404,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 288,952 shares of company stock worth $16,950,076. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Etsy by 6,107.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 221,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,792,000 after buying an additional 217,489 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,158,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 17,395.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 16,874 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,767,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

