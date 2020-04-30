Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Given “Buy” Rating at Wells Fargo & Co

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.11.

Shares of EEFT traded up $5.61 on Wednesday, reaching $95.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,355,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.54 and a 200 day moving average of $134.15. Euronet Worldwide has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $171.25.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.14). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $583.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Euronet Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.13 per share, for a total transaction of $200,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,129.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total transaction of $621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,040.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 454.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

