Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $583.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.50 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT traded up $5.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.43. 1,355,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Euronet Worldwide has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $171.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.90.

In other news, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total transaction of $621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,040.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.13 per share, with a total value of $200,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,129.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EEFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.78.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

