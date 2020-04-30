Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 121.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 755,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,279,000 after purchasing an additional 414,516 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 547.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 74,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after buying an additional 63,197 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Evergy by 6.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,973,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,360,000 after acquiring an additional 126,468 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 112.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 581.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 8,612 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Evergy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

In other Evergy news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $290,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $131,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,203,166.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,280 shares of company stock valued at $841,276 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evergy stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,661,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,636. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.95. Evergy has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $76.57.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Evergy had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

