Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock Holdings Lifted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ES. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.79.

Shares of ES stock traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,346,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,476. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $60.69 and a 12 month high of $99.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.18 and its 200 day moving average is $85.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.80%.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $115,271.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

