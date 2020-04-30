Evertec Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:EVTC)

Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st.

Evertec has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Evertec has a dividend payout ratio of 11.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Evertec to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

Evertec stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.74. 4,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,902. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Evertec has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $37.38.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Evertec had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 54.99%. The firm had revenue of $127.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evertec will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evertec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

