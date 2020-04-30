Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 3,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evolving Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 753,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 39,060 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.19% of Evolving Systems worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVOL stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.85. 36,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,789. Evolving Systems has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM Activation solution.

