EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Bought by Fluent Financial LLC

Fluent Financial LLC raised its position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,626,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $520,385,000 after buying an additional 202,478 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,690,000 after purchasing an additional 375,796 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,986,000 after purchasing an additional 74,316 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,571,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $145,230,000 after purchasing an additional 186,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $127,617,000. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. EXACT Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.19.

NASDAQ EXAS traded up $3.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,599,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,701. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of -110.74 and a beta of 1.76. EXACT Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $123.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.36.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.91. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $295.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.39 million. Equities analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EXACT Sciences news, insider Mark Stenhouse sold 1,051 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $84,363.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,343.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 18,115 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $1,541,767.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,815,562.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,679 shares of company stock worth $4,236,863 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

