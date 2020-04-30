Exchange Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,560 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 511.5% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

NYSEARCA:VIS traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,860. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $89.88 and a twelve month high of $160.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.49.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

