Exchange Capital Management Inc. Acquires 17,843 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 90.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,843 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. New Potomac Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 242.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.46. The stock had a trading volume of 198,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,491. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $22.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.31.

