Exchange Capital Management Inc. Acquires 25,679 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 56.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,679 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Boltwood Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $458,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 159,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,137,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $268,000.

Shares of VFH traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,527. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $42.34 and a one year high of $77.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.54.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

