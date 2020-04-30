Exchange Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,979 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,273,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,368. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.03 and a 1 year high of $118.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.76.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

