Exchange Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 481.1% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

NYSEARCA VDC traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.91. 164,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,156. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.05 and its 200-day moving average is $154.65. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $120.70 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

