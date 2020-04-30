Exchange Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,677 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 49.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,043,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,746,000 after buying an additional 4,969,800 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 697.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,963,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341,408 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 514.4% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,938,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,852 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,128,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 4,544,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,809,000 after buying an additional 798,087 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $4.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.76. 4,985,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,999,298. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.90.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

