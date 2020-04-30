Exchange Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock traded up $7.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $294.13. 7,092,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,366,500. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.02. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $340.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $1.5314 dividend. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.