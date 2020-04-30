Exchange Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. grace capital bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $35.04. The company had a trading volume of 204,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,130. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.27. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $38.70.

