Exchange Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 53.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,991 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,542,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 122,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 23,484 shares during the period. Tlwm bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $521,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.46. 104,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,457. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $22.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.75 and its 200-day moving average is $21.34.

