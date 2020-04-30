Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. CWM LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Laffer Investments increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 6,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 145,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $478,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLO stock traded up $8.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.28. The stock had a trading volume of 9,886,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,472,712. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.75. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.45). Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $114.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Valero Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

