Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $16,700,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 468.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period.

Shares of VAW traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.16. 56,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,235. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.50. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $81.10 and a 52 week high of $135.19.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

