Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $107.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.90.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $413,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $181,699.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $4.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.27. 3,707,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,014,336. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.36. Microchip Technology Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $112.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.